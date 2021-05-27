The North Coast Land Conservancy is applying for renewal of accreditation, and a public comment period is now open. The Land Trust Accreditation Commission, an independent program of the Land Trust Alliance, conducts an extensive review of each applicant’s policies and programs.
The commission invites public input and accepts signed, written comments on pending applications. Comments must relate to how the land conservancy complies with national quality standards. For the full list of standards, go to bit.ly/3ujkmql
For information, go to landtrustaccreditation.org; to submit a comment, email info@landtrustaccreditation.org, mail to the Land Trust Accreditation Commission, Attn: Public Comments, 36 Phila St., Ste. 2, Saratoga Springs, NY., 12866; or fax to 518-587-3183. Comments will be most useful if submitted by July 2.