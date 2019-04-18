The Lower Columbia Human Resource Management Association (LCHRMA) presents “Conflict Confidence: Leading to Resolution,” featuring Chris Sheesley of In-Accord, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 1 at the Fort George Brewery, 1483 Duane St.
Sheesley will explain the core skills needed to successfully manage employee disputes and workplace infighting.
The cost, which includes lunch, is $20 for LCHRMA members, $25 for nonmembers, and $15 for students. Anyone with an interest in the topic is welcome to attend. Register online at lchrma.org. Cancellations must be received by 5 p.m. April 29 for a full refund.
