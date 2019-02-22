Clatsop Post 12 American Legion is hosting the fifth annual Salvage Chief Open House and Reunion Fundraiser on Saturday. The public is welcome to attend.
The Open House is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Salvage Chief, docked at the end of Liberty Lane past the Marine and Environmental Research and Training Station (MERTS) campus. There are ship tours and capabilities information, and a chance to ask questions about the vessel.
Lunch is served at the American Legion, 1132 Exchange St. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There is a choice of a cheesesteak sandwich or a ham, bacon and cheese grinder for $15.
The program includes movies, sea stories and a memorial service. Salvage Chief history books, T-shirts and hats are available for purchase. Raffle tickets are $1 each or six for $5.
A dinner of prime rib au jus and cheese stuffed potatoes or chicken lasagna and pumpkin pie takes place from 4 to 7 p.m., or until gone, at the Legion. The cost is $20. A bowl of clam chowder and a roll is $6. Music is provided by Greg Parke.
All donations to the Salvage Chief LSM 380 Foundation are tax deductible.
