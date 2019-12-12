Beginning Jan. 1, the park entrance fee at Lewis and Clark National Historical Park will increase from $7 to $10 per adult (age 16 and older) to make it in line with similar national park sites.
All revenue from entrance fees collected at Lewis and Clark National Historical Park stays at the park. These funds preserve natural and cultural resources, improve visitor facilities and provide educational and recreational opportunities.
Entrance fees are not charged to people younger than 16 or holders of the America the Beautiful-The National Parks pass and federal recreational annual, senior, access, military or volunteer passes.
Fourth-grade students are eligible for the Every Kid Outdoors pass which enables them to bring up to three adults to federal lands for free. These passes may be obtained at the park.
For information, go to nps.gov/lewi/index.htm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.