Lewis & Clark Fire and Rescue held its annual awards banquet for volunteer firefighters and emergency medical technicians in March. Fire Chief Jeff Golightly and Training Officer Flint Helligso hosted the event, and Mary Lee Alderman received a plaque recognizing her retirement after serving 16 years as the department bookkeeper and secretary.
Chief Golightly had the most hours of training last year, followed closely by Brandin Smith and Lalo Garcia.
Firefighters Garcia, Smith and Jen Zamon received recognition for reaching five years of service; board president Gus Fennerty for 15 years; Capt. Helligso has 20 years of service; and Todd Olsen and Dan Bunnage have each served 35 years with the department.
Other awards included recognition of the volunteers who responded to the most calls last year. Capt. Kevin Miller responded to the most, followed by Helligso, Smith and Brandon Hall.
Three annual awards are voted on by the volunteers. Helligso was named Officer of the Year; Garcia was Firefighter of the Year; and Emily Herndon was Emergency Medical Service Person of the Year.
The highlight of the evening was for retiring Assistant Fire Chief Klyde Thompson, the first Lewis & Clark volunteer to serve for 50 years. Thompson, owner of Del’s OK Point S Tires and Auto Service, joined the fire department after returning from military service. His value to the department was expressed by several members who have served with him, and by Chief Golightly.
