The Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., is presenting a matinee of the animated family movie classic “Up,” from Pixar Studios, at 2 p.m. Sunday. The film was chosen by the community via the theater’s Facebook page at fb.me/libertytheaterastoria
This event, although free to all and open to the public, was created with U.S. Coast Guard and federal employees in mind. No tickets are needed. The doors open at 1:30 p.m.
