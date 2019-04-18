The Liberty Theatre Board of Directors and Building Committee announce the first public step of the renovation supported by the ongoing capital campaign.
On April 11, Pacific Power provided the truck and labor to change all 509 bulbs in the Liberty blade and canopy to LED bulbs. This upgrade is expected to provide the Liberty an estimated $400 per month in savings.
Further upgrades to the blade are forthcoming as the building committee explores alternatives to the broken LED screen, an outdated piece of equipment that is proving difficult to replace.
These renovation plans come from the results of focus groups with local presenters and performers, evaluation from theater planning consultants Schuler Shook, and the recommendations of the building committee.
