The Astoria Loins Club has announced that new funding has been granted to the club's charity arm by the Clatsop County Board of Commissioners.
The funds will provide sight and hearing assistance to more residents of Clatsop County who meet the following criteria: A gross monthly income, before tax, not to exceed $2,137 for a family of one, or $2,873 for a family of two (larger family sizes qualify at increasing maximums); and have no other medical insurance that provides eyeglasses and hearing aid benefits.
Those who qualify for assistance may contact the Oregon Lions Sight & Hearing Foundation assistance line at lionsclubsreferrals@olshf.org or 503-413-7392.
Local contact information is as follows: Call Ray Montgomery at 971-286-8009, write to the Astoria Lions Club, P.O. Box 924, Astoria, OR., 97103 or email astorialionsclub1942@gmail.com