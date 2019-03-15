The Necanicum Watershed Council presents “Listening to the Land: Resolving Conflicts with Beaver Using Natural Science and Design,” featuring Jakob Shockey, wildlife biologist and owner of Beaver State Wildlife Solutions, at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Seaside Public Library, 1131 Broadway. The doors open at 5:45 p.m.; this event is free and open to the public.
Shockey has been working professionally in Oregon’s streams, rivers and wetlands for over six years, and trained in flow device installation with Mike Callahan of Beaver Solutions LLC.
Beaver State Wildlife Solutions specializes in addressing frustrating conflicts with wildlife in a new way, working within the ecosystem for long-term, cost-effective solutions.
For information, go to necanicumwatershed.org
