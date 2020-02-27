The Astoria, Seaside and Warrenton libraries are looking for builders to construct a Little Free Library for their auction on May 15.
All auction proceeds will benefit Reading Outreach in Clatsop County, a nonprofit program that provides free library cards to children ages 0 to 19 in Clatsop County who reside in rural areas not served by a public library. It also furnishes a courier service between schools and libraries in the county, along with supporting a countywide summer reading program.
For information regarding the Little Free Library structure specifications, contact one of the participating libraries. The submission deadline is April 15.
A silent auction is being held concurrently on May 15; donations are also being sought from businesses, organizations and individuals for the event.
For questions, contact the Astoria Public Library at 503-325-7323, Seaside Public Library at 503-738-6742 or the Warrenton Community Library at 503-861-8156.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.