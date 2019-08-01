WARRENTON — Two local credit unions, TLC and Wauna Credit Union, are hosting a document Shred Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Warrenton Calvary Assembly of God Church, 1365 S. Main Ave.
Citizens can bring up to three 10-ream paper boxes and have them shredded securely and professionally for free. The event also supports the Clatsop Community Action Program and Warrenton Food Pantry by accepting monetary or nonperishable food donations.
