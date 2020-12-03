Papernoten, owned by artist Lindsey Aarts, is hosting a holiday online shopping event, Astoria Home for the Holidays, at papernoten.com, from 10 a.m. to midnight Dec. 12. This event is free to attend.
Shoppers can safely support local small businesses, makers and artists from the convenience of one online shopping cart. There is no shipping or delivery.
All purchases can be picked up from noon to 8 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Barbey Maritime Center, 1792 Marine Drive.
For those interested in participating, vendor applications are due no later than Friday. There is no application fee.
For information and details, go to papernoten.com and follow @astoriaholidaymarket on Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.