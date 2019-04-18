Local students at Oregon State University — Amber McCanna of Warrenton, and Shrida Sharma and Kristen Travers of Astoria — were recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.
Phi Kappa Phi is one of the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor societies. Membership is by invitation only, and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.
