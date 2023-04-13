Kristin Talamantez was recognized for her volunteer leadership.
Former state Sen. Betsy Johnson was honored for her work in the Legislature.
The Clatsop Economic Development Resources awards celebration brought local businesses and business leaders to the Seaside Civic and Convention Center on April 6.
Fourteen businesses and individuals from across Clatsop County received awards recognizing them for their impact and service to the community.
Former state Sen. Betsy Johnson received the Skip Hauke award for her work in the Legislature that supported her constituents and the county’s economy.
This year’s award recipients include:
• Volunteer Leader Award: Kristin Talamantez, Umpqua Bank
• Exceptional Customer Service, Small Business: Video Horizons
• Economic Impact, Small Business: Una Ves Mas and El Jarocho Mexican restaurants
• Innovation, Small Business: The Magic Shop & More
• Job Retention, Large Business: Cleanline Surf
• Business Leader of the Year, Small Business: Stacey Stahl, Menagerie on Pier 39 and Mess Hall Market
• Community Impact, Small Business: Kit’s Apothecary
• Event Community Impact: Sandcastle Contest, Cannon Beach
• Business Leader of the Year, New Business: Dawn Fujiwara-Pavlik, Crafted in Seaside
• Economic Impact, Large Business: Damarkom Inc.
• Community Impact, Large Business: Fort George Brewery
• Organizational Impact: Oregon Department of Forestry, Astoria District
• Exceptional Customer Service, Large Business: Lum’s Auto Center
• Skip Hauke Spirit of Business, Community Supporter: Betsy Johnson
