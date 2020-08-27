The Lower Columbia Human Resource Management Association has announced the recipients of the association’s scholarship program: Cody Lachica, a 2020 graduate of Astoria High School, was awarded $1,000; and Amber King, a 2020 graduate of Rainier High School, was awarded $500. Both were selected for their outstanding efforts in preparing for their future careers in human resources and business.
Lachica completed a variety of business and marketing courses in high school and at Clatsop Community College. She plans to earn her associate’s degree at Clatsop and transfer to Oregon State University to obtain her bachelor’s degree in business administration.
King has been involved in many extracurricular activities, including leadership, basketball, Columbian Crew and senior class secretary, while maintaining a near 4.0 GPA.
The asssocation’s scholarships are awarded to applicants who are graduating high school students residing in Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook counties or Pacific County who will be attending college in the fall, or current college students continuing their education the following year who have a home of record in one of the counties.
For information, go to lchrma.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.