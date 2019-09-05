Mahjong lessons are being offered by the River Dragons for eight to 10 weeks, depending on skill level and previous experience, beginning Wednesday. The Max Robertson Rules Book will be used, and is available for purchase.
Sign up for the lessons at the Astoria Senior Center front desk, 1111 Exchange St. For information, email Kay Bartholomew at kay@kmb3421@hotmail.com
