PACIFIC COUNTY, Wash. — Group Health Foundation of Seattle awarded Pacific County Immigrant Support a three-year operating grant of $75,000 per year. Since its founding in 2018, the organization has demonstrated grassroots community power by mobilizing residents through advocacy, demonstration and fundraising to meet the basic needs of dozens of immigrant families.
Community activities through the organization include: supporting individuals detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and their families; assisting more than a dozen immigrants to achieve freedom from detention; providing referral to legal counsel, legal costs and bond funds; providing Know Your Rights trainings in north and south Pacific County; and starting a 2019 Rapid Response Network to ensure instant alerts when there is ICE activity.
