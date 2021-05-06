SALEM — Valerie Mannix, of Seaside, who attends Clatsop Community College, has been announced as one of 45 community college students selected to this school year’s All-Oregon Academic Team by the Oregon Community College Association.
The students are selected for their academic excellence, leadership and community service. They are all members of Phi Theta Kappa, a community college honor society.
Each year, Phi Theta Kappa, community college presidents and community college state associations sponsor All-State Community College Academic Team ceremonies in 37 participating states. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Oregon Community College Association is honoring the students on its website at bit.ly/2QWluT1