The Oregon State Marine Board reminds boat owners to renew their boat registrations that expire on Dec. 31.
There is no transaction fee when using a credit or debit card online at boatoregon.com/store. Boat owners are encouraged to renew their boat registration online and will receive their registration decals through the mail faster.
Another option is to mail the payment and coupon to the marine board. Registration decals are mailed within 7-10 business days from the date of receipt, but may take an additional 2-4 weeks to arrive by U.S. mail.
Any watercraft with a motor or sailboats 12 feet or longer is required to title and register with the marine board. Registration fees vary based on boat length. The fee table can be found at bit.ly/336ex1N
