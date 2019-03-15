The Daniel E. Crockett Detachment 1228 of the Marine Corps League, serving the Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington coasts, is looking for a few good men and women who served in the Marines and Fleet Marine Force (FMF) Corpsmen.
Members of the Marine Corps League preserve the traditions and history of the U.S. Marine Corps and promote the ideals of American freedom and democracy. The League renders assistance to all Marines and former Marines, as well as their widows and orphans, and is involved with community programs such as Toys for Tots, Welcome Home Veterans, Law Enforcement Officer of the Year and assisting veterans.
Detachment 1228 seeks officer and enlisted active, honorably discharged, retired Marine veterans and qualified Navy FMF Corpsmen. Spouses and other branches of the Armed Services are welcomed for associate memberships.
For information on the Marine Corps League, contact Lou Neubecker at 503-717-0153, Hans York at 360-431-2887, Gene Strong at 360-607-1349 or Mike Allen at 360-642-8947.
