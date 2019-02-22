The Columbia River Maritime Museum has joined Museums for All, an access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, administered by the Association of Children’s Museums, to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits.
The program supports those receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits visiting the museum for a minimal fee of $3 per person, up to four people, with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.
Museums for all is part of the museum’s broad commitment to seek, include and welcome all audiences.
The museum is at 1792 Marine Drive in Astoria and is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
For information, go to crmm.org or call 503.325.2323
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.