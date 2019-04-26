The Columbia River Maritime Museum’s student-run Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) club, the Columbian Pilots, sponsored in part by the Northwest Stem Hub, consists of students from fifth through seventh grades in the Astoria School District. The teammates are: Allyson Fabela, Robin Buckingham, Carter Barba, Sarah Fabela, Odessa Linnett and Elijah Phillips.
The club successfully engineered an ROV for the 2019 Marine Advanced Technology Education (MATE) Oregon Regional ROV competition held in Lincoln City April 20. They designed and tested an aquatic ROV that can complete two mission tasks: Ensure public safety (dam inspection and repair), and maintaining healthy waterways.
Over the last eight weeks, the team has prepared a frame, circuit board, three technical documents and a marketing display, along with designing a camera and propellers.
The team persevered through technical issues on the morning of competition, and were able to pass the safety inspection and compete in two product demonstrations, as well as complete an engineering interview with judges from across the Pacific Northwest. They did not place, but hope to compete again next year.
For information about the CRMM ROV club, contact Coach Kelly Mckenzie at 503-791-8665 or mckenzie@crmm.org. For information about the MATE ROV competition, go to marinetech.org/rov-competition or email Jill Zande at jzande@marinetech.org
