The Hanthorn Cannery Market at Pier 39 begins Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and features local photography by Astoria Photografpix, art featuring historic homes and buildings by Ronni Harris, roasted nuts by Nutz-R-Us and driftwood art by Oceean Gevonden (Dutch for Uncovered Ocean).
New vendors are welcome throughout the season to complement the other businesses in place at Pier 39.
“We’re looking forward to bringing more activity to this historic place,” said Peter Marsh, director of the Hanthorn Cannery Foundation.
The market will operate indoors every Sunday through September. The Hanthorn Cannery Market is a new venture of Hanthorn Cannery Foundation to raise money and awareness about its efforts to preserve the history of the fishing and canning industry on the lower Columbia River.
Among the activities at Pier 39 is the Hanthorn Cannery Museum where visitors can learn about the history of the former Bumble Bee Seafoods cannery while locals enjoy a stroll down memory lane. The museum also sells an assortment of souvenir items, with proceeds benefiting the Hanthorn Cannery Foundation.
Vendors wishing to participate should email HanthornCanneryMarket@gmail.com or call 360-269-1039. Booth fees are $25 a day for a 10-foot by 10-foot space (or $80 a month) and $15 a day (or $55 a month) for a table-top space of approximately 5 feet by 4 feet.