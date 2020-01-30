One or two Clatsop County 2020 graduates will be chosen for the Master Gardener Scholarship of $1,000. Established in 2001, the scholarship recognizes outstanding Clatsop County students who express an interest in horticulture or a related field.
Candidates can pick up an application from their high school counselor or from the Oregon State University Extension office, 2001 Marine Drive; it can also be emailed by requesting the application from the OSU Extension office.
The deadline to turn the application in is April 17. For information, call 503-325-8573.
