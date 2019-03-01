One or two dedicated Clatsop County 2019 graduates will be chosen for the Master Gardener Scholarship of $1,000.
Candidates can pick up an application from their high school counselor or from the Oregon State University Extension at 2001 Marine Drive.
Applications are also available through email by request to the OSU Extension office.
The deadline to submit an application to the extension office is April 22.
Established in 2001, the scholarship recognizes outstanding students who express an interest in horticulture or a related field. Students seeking to further their education are encouraged to develop their skills that will contribute to the advancement of sound gardening practices.
For information, call 503-325-8573.
