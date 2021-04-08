The Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival Association has named Loran Mathews of Astoria the grand marshal for the 2021 Midsummer Festival Optog Parade.
The drive-by event will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on June 19 in front of the Columbia River Maritime Museum.
Mathews arrived in Astoria in 1958 when he served in the U.S. Coast Guard. He married Astoria native Corleen Johnson in 1963, who shares her Norwegian heritage with him, making him “Norwegian by marriage.” Mathew’s involvement in the midsummer festival began in 1972, when Ella Simonsen asked him to be chairman of the parade committee.
The next year, Mathews became chairman of the festival. He has since served as chairman, co-chairman, budget officer, logistics chairman and downtown flags and signs chairman.
Mathews is president of the nonprofit Astoria Scandinavian Heritage Association.
He is also the retired director of support services for the Astoria School District and a former Astoria city councilor. He serves on the city budget committee and as treasurer for the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce. He is also a motorman for the Astoria Riverfront Trolley and a member of the Sons of Norway Lodge.
The Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival Association will not hold an in-person festival in 2021, but there will be many virtual and drive-by events. For information, go to AstoriaScanFest.org