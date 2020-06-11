Baylee McSwain won first place in the Oregon 4-H State Leadership Award. She was also awarded a college scholarship from the state 4-H program.
McSwain joined the Clatsop County Leadership Club six years ago. Her leadership roles in the past few years include being Clatsop County Leadership Club president, a Western Oregon Regional Leadership Development Retreat governing board member, becoming a 4-H state ambassador and being a camp counselor.
"Leadership has become my favorite part of 4-H," McSwain said, "… but the biggest reason I love leadership is being able to help others find leadership within themselves, and help others discover who they really are, and being able to watch them grow into amazing people.”
For information about leadership opportunities in 4-H or other 4-H projects, contact Sandra Carlson at sandra.carlson@oregonstate.edu
