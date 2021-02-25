SVENSEN — Volunteer drivers are needed to deliver meals to home-bound seniors on Wednesdays and Thursdays, in the late morning or early afternoon.
Meals are delivered for the Northwest Senior and Disability Services Meals on Wheels program in Svensen.
Those interested must have their own vehicle and insurance (mileage will be reimbursed), and will need to complete an application packet and pass a background check.
For information, or to sign up, contact Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202 or Suzanne.Bjaranson@nwsds.org