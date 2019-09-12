Medicare’s fall open enrollment is Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. During this period Medicare beneficiaries may join, disenroll or change Part D prescription drug coverage or a Medicare Advantage plan.
NorthWest Senior and Disability Services (NWSDS) and SHIBA (Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance) are holding Medicare 101 classes to educate the community about Medicare options. The times, dates and locations are as follows:
Seaside classes are being held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 18 and Nov. 15 at the Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A.
Astoria classes take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 18 and Nov. 20 at the Columbia Center, Coho Room (second floor), 2021 Marine Drive.
Classes at Columbia Memorial Hospital are being held from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 6 at the CMH-OHSU Knight Cancer Collaborative, Activity Room 128, 1905 Exchange St.
To register, call NWSDS at 503-861-4200. Registration is not required, and walk-ins are welcome.
