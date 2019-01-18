“Get a Grasp on Medicare” classes are being offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 31 and again on March 5 in the Coho Room at the Columbia Memorial Hospital Columbia Center, 2021 Marine Drive in Astoria.
The classes offer Medicare information, including: a summary of Part A and Part B benefits; Medicare choices; Medicare updates; Part D and how to enroll; avoiding health care fraud; and other helpful Medicare resources.
To register, call Suzanne at NorthWest Senior and Disability Services at 503-861-4202. Walk-ins are welcome to attend.
