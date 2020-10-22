A Medicare open enrollment Zoom call takes place at 10 a.m. Oct. 29 at bit.ly/36R7q2O.
The information provided includes: summary of benefits in Part A and Part B; Medicare choices and updates; Part D, and how to enroll; and avoiding health care fraud.
Other helpful resources can be found at: 800-MEDICARE; Medicare.gov, MedicareInteractive.org, Medicarestartsat65.org, Needymeds.org, Oregon.gov and ssa.gov.
Registration is required to attend this Zoom call and receive a password. To register, call 503-861-4200.
