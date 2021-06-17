NorthWest Senior and Disability Services is teaming up with the State Health Insurance Assistance Programs National Technical Assistance Center from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday to present the Welcome to Medicare Virtual Fair.
This free event, which is government funded, will teach participants about Medicare and assist them with initial enrollment decisions.
There will be general sessions with expert presenters on Medicare eligibility, enrollment costs and coverage options, with state-specific virtual exhibits. Chat will be available about how the program can help with individual Medicare enrollment questions.
Attend for any length of time. Go to shiptacenter.org for details, to see the agenda and to register.