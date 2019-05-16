Residents of Astoria can virtually take part in the PDX Skincare Festival’s “Melanoma Survivors to Thrivers Symposium” from noon to 2:45 p.m. Saturday at the Columbia Memorial Hospital Columbia Center Coho Room, 2021 Marine Drive.
The event is presented by Dr. Sancy Leachman and the Oregon Health & Science University Department of Dermatology as part of the OHSU-led “War on Melanoma.”
The free event, open to the public, marks the launch of a statewide public awareness campaign aimed to educate the public about the importance of skin cancer early detection. Attendees have the opportunity to receive community toolkit information to become local leaders in the effort, and connect with others who are joining the effort.
To attend, RSVP to Venus Fromwiller at the CMH/OHSU Cancer Care Center at 503-338-4085, ext. 71203.
