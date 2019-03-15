A group of Astoria Middle School girls have successfully completed an eight-week Girls Circle leadership program designed to increase self-efficacy, communication and social support using a skill-building approach. The program was facilitated by Teresa Crouter and Laura Parker of the Clatsop County Juvenile Department.
The goal of Girls Circle is to enhance girls’ abilities so they are able to take full advantage of their talents, academic interests, future career pursuits and potential for healthy relationships.
The Clatsop County Juvenile Department has partnered with the Astoria Middle School for over six years to offer this program to incoming sixth-grade girls. The program has been expanded to include groups at Broadway Middle School, Warrenton Grade School and Hilda Lahti Elementary School.
