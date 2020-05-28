A 5-foot long GPS-tracked miniboat, designed by local students as part of the Columbia River Maritime Museum’s miniboat program, will be launched from a tugboat into the Columbia River near the Port of Vancouver, Washington, on Friday.
“A Miniboat’s Big Adventure,” hosted by the program and Pacific Power, is being livestreamed from noon to 1 p.m. at facebook.com/CRMMminiboats or bit.ly/CRMMyoutube
Two other livestream events are scheduled, as well. From noon to 1 p.m. June 5, “Thar She Blows!” airs, about wind and currents and their effect on miniboats; and from noon to 1 p.m. June 12, the presentation is “The Mighty Columbia.”
For information, go to crmm.org/mighty-miniboat-float.html
