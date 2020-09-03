The PEO STAR Scholarship for the 2020-2021 academic year was presented to Aiko Miller, a senior at Knappa High School.
Miller is the daughter of Jeff and Akiko Miller, and was recommended for this scholarship by chapter DL of Astoria. She will attend California Baptist University, where she plans to study nursing.
This $2,500 scholarship is based on excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics and potential for future success. The program is open to young women who are citizens or legal permanent residents of the U.S. or Canada, and who are graduating seniors at the time of application. A student must be recommended by a PEO chapter.
For information, go to peointernational.org
