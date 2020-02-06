Fifteen young women will be competing for four titles in the Miss Clatsop County Scholarship Program, which takes place at 7 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center. The doors open at 6:30 p.m.
General admission tickets are available at the door for $20, or online at Brown Paper Tickets (bit.ly/31iO8yB) for $15 prior to the event.
There are six candidates vying to become Miss Clatsop County 2020 or Miss North Coast 2020. In the Miss Clatsop County’s Outstanding Teen category, there are nine competing for two titles.
The Miss Clatsop County 2020 and Miss North Coast 2020 contestants are:
Haylie Moon, 24, of Seaside, is a graduate of the University of Portland. Her platform is “Speak up, Reach out,” and her talent is lyrical dance.
Madison Kadera, 19, of Warrenton, attends Clatsop Community College. Her platform is “Positive Role Models for Youth Athletes,” and her talent is monologue performance.
Nicole Ramsdell, 18, of Astoria, attends Astoria High School. Her platform is “STEM Involvement in Youth,” and her talent is guitar and vocal performance.
Caitlin Hillman, 18, of Seaside, attends Seaside High School. Her platform is “Impacting Adverse Childhood Experiences,” and her talent is lyrical dance.
Riley Mae Gardner, 19, of St. Helens, attends Portland Community College. Her platform is “Youth Homelessness Crisis,” and her talent is monologue performance.
Riley Mitchell, 18, of Warrenton, attends Astoria High School. Her platform is “Women in Business,” and her talent is vocal performance.
The Miss Clatsop County Outstanding Teen contestants are:
Gracie Weaver, 15, of Seaside, attends Seaside High School. Her platform is “Asthma Awareness,” and her talent is vocal performance.
Milly McCalmon, 13, of Clatskanie, attends Clatskanie Middle School. Her platform is “Tourette Syndrome Awareness,” and her talent is tumbling/dance routine.
Brooke Blankenorn, 17, of Seaside, attends Seaside High School. Her platform is “Drug and Alcohol Prevention,” and her talent is vocal performance.
Josie Morinville, 15, of Knappa, attends Astoria High School. Her platform is “Achieving Your Dreams, Overcoming Your Disability,” and her talent is jazz dance.
Annabelle Long, 17, of Seaside, attends Seaside High School. Her platform is “Internet Safety,” and her talent is vocal performance.
Aliciyah Miguel-Clononger, 13, of Astoria, attends Astoria High School. Her platform is “Overcoming Anxiety Through Dance,” and her talent is lyrical dance.
Emmy Huber, 15, of Astoria, attends Astoria High School. Her platform is “STEM Education,” and her talent is theatrical vocal performance.
Sidney Sullivan, 13, of St. Helens, attends St. Helens Middle School. Her platform is “Promoting Physical Fitness in Schools,” and her talent is jazz dance.
Savana Pedraza, 13, of Hammond, attends Warrenton Grade School. Her platform is “Water Safety,” and her talent is lyrical dance.
A benefit dinner will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Seaside Convention Center. Tickets to the dinner are $50, if available, and come with a $25 reserved ticket to the show the next night. Reserved tickets are not for sale. Contact Sandy Newman for dinner tickets at 503-717-3501.
The program on Feb. 29 features outgoing titleholders, Miss Clatsop County Ranisha Speed, Miss Clatsop County’s Outstanding Teen Lilly Boothe and Miss North Coast’s Outstanding Teen Sydney Rapp. The emcees for the evening are Miss Oregon 2016 Alexis Mather and Miss Oregon 2019 Shivali Kadam.
The Miss Clatsop County Scholarship Program is the official preliminary competition of the Miss Oregon Scholarship Competition and is part of the Miss America Organization, a scholarship provider for women. The winners will go on to represent the county at the state pageant in June in Seaside.
A random draw by 2019 Miss Clatsop County’s Princess Shaelyn Bangs from 18 young girls will send two lucky princesses to the Miss Oregon stage.
The Miss Clatsop County Scholarship Program is run solely by volunteers. For information, contact Chelle Sollars at director@missclatsopcounty.org or go to missclatsopcounty.org
