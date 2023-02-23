SEASIDE — The Miss Clatsop County Scholarship Competition starts at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center. The doors open at 6 p.m. General admission tickets are available at the door for $25 or on Facebook for $20 prior to the event.

The five contestants vying to become Miss Clatsop County are Josie Morinville, Madison Kadera, Delaney Phillips, Aaliyah Watson and Gracie Weaver. The six young women competing for Miss Clatsop County Teen and Miss North Coast Teen are Savana Pedraza, Shaelyn Bangs, Bella Miguel-Cloninger, Lena Soprano, Milly McCalmon and Eleanor Shipley.

