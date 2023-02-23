SEASIDE — The Miss Clatsop County Scholarship Competition starts at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center. The doors open at 6 p.m. General admission tickets are available at the door for $25 or on Facebook for $20 prior to the event.
The five contestants vying to become Miss Clatsop County are Josie Morinville, Madison Kadera, Delaney Phillips, Aaliyah Watson and Gracie Weaver. The six young women competing for Miss Clatsop County Teen and Miss North Coast Teen are Savana Pedraza, Shaelyn Bangs, Bella Miguel-Cloninger, Lena Soprano, Milly McCalmon and Eleanor Shipley.
Saturday’s program will feature outgoing titleholders, Miss Clatsop County Lilly Boothe and Miss Clatsop County’s Outstanding Teen Aliciyah Miguel-Cloninger. The emcees for the evening are Miss Oregon 2022 Sophia Takla and Miss Oregon’s Teen 2023 Deja Fitzwater.
The event is the official preliminary of the Miss Oregon Scholarship Competition, and is part of the Miss America Organization, a scholarship provider for women. The Miss Clatsop County winners will represent the county at the state pageant in July in Seaside; the teens will compete in Coos Bay in April. A random draw by 2022 Miss Clatsop County’s Princess Brooklyn Nelson will select the next princess.