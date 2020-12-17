WARRENTON — Miss Clatsop County Scholarship Program title holders are bell ringing at the Red Kettle with the Salvation Army to raise funds for neighbors in need from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Fred Meyer.
Across Oregon, the Salvation Army served over 23,000 people during the holiday season last year, and expect that number to greatly increase this year, due to the hardships surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. The organization's 2020 goal is $15,000.
Those unable to attend this event can still find a Red Kettle location, or donate online to the the Salvation Army Virtual Red Kettle campaign, at cascade.salvationarmy.org
