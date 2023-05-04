Miss Clatsop

Miss Clatsop County's Teen 2023, Eleanor Shipley, was chosen as first runner-up at the Miss Oregon's Teen competition.

NORTH BEND — Miss Clatsop County’s Teen 2023, Eleanor Shipley, was named first runner-up at the Miss Oregon’s Teen competition, which was held recently in North Bend. Shipley received a $1,500 scholarship at the competition. She won the Miss Clatsop County’s Teen title at her first pageant in February, which allowed her to advance to the state competition.

Shipley, 15, is a sophomore at Astoria High School. She performed a cheer routine for her talent performance, and her community service initiative is “Eating Disorders in Young Female Athletes,” which she presented onstage. She was also judged on her evening gown, an onstage interview, a fitness routine and a 10-minute private interview with the panel of five judges. She is the second Clatsop County teen to be crowned runner-up since 2005.

