NORTH BEND — Miss Clatsop County’s Teen 2023, Eleanor Shipley, was named first runner-up at the Miss Oregon’s Teen competition, which was held recently in North Bend. Shipley received a $1,500 scholarship at the competition. She won the Miss Clatsop County’s Teen title at her first pageant in February, which allowed her to advance to the state competition.
Shipley, 15, is a sophomore at Astoria High School. She performed a cheer routine for her talent performance, and her community service initiative is “Eating Disorders in Young Female Athletes,” which she presented onstage. She was also judged on her evening gown, an onstage interview, a fitness routine and a 10-minute private interview with the panel of five judges. She is the second Clatsop County teen to be crowned runner-up since 2005.
Miss North Coast Teen Milly McCalmon, 15, received the Non-Finalist Onstage Conversation Award, and an additional $150, along with a $200 participation award. Also onstage was the first runner-up from the Miss Clatsop County Pageant this year, Shaelyn Bangs, 13, as well as last year’s Miss Clatsop County’s Teen, Aliciyah Miguel-Cloninger, 15. Both will receive a $200 participation scholarship.
Representing Clatsop County at the Miss Oregon Pageant, beginning July 19 at the Seaside Convention Center, will be 19-year-old Gracie Weaver, of Seaside.
Winning the Miss Oregon’s Teen Competition was 17-year-old Lena Larecy, of Roseburg, who will move on to the national competition later this year.