The Astoria Moose Lodge, 420 17th St., is holding a Drive By Food Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday to benefit the Clatsop Community Action Regional Food Bank. The outside drop off location is at the Astoria Armory parking on 17th Street, across from the Moose Lodge. Nonperishable food items, diapers and wipes are needed; cash donations are appreciated.

