PEO Chapter DL has announced that Krista Morrill has received a 2020-2021 Oregon Scholarship of $1,600, awarded by the Oregon State Chapter of PEO to young women in their junior or senior year of college.
Morrill is a senior at Oregon State University majoring in kinesiology and pre-nursing. She plans to finish her current bachelor's degree program at Oregon State and complete a second degree through the accelerated Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing program.
The PEO sisterhood is dedicated to providing education opportunities for women. For information, go to peointernational.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.