WARRENTON — Sofia Morrill of Warrenton High School has been selected to receive the L. R. Hitchman Family Achievement Award for 2019. Her sister, Krista, won the Hitchman Award in 2017.
Morrill excels at creative writing, as well as singing, acting, choreography and dance, photography and art.
She has served on the Student Council and as junior class secretary, been on the honor roll since kindergarten, is in the National Honors Society, and has been invited to the annual Masons Dinner to recognize her academic achievements.
She has also worked on fundraising for the Doernbecher Children’s Hospital and Communicare, and was chosen as Miss Finland for the 2019 Scandinavian Midsummer Festival Court.
Morrill plans to pursue an education and a career in graphic design and advertising.
The Hitchman Award was established over 30 years ago. This $1,000 award is offered to a selected junior or senior at Warrenton High School to defray higher education expenses. Applicants for the award submit applications through the school.
