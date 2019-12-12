WARRENTON — Warrenton High School music student Isabella Morrill became co-state champion at the high school level after competing in the Oregon Music Education Association state music composition contest. It is the highest individual honor a student can receive, and she is the first Warrenton student to earn this honor.
Her composition, “Hymn to the Rain,” premieres at the Columbia River Symphony concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Liberty Theatre in Astoria. There is no cost for this event, which is open to the public. The doors open at 6 p.m.
The concert, titled “Holiday Gifts,” features the symphony performing traditional and contemporary symphonic and choral music with the Warrenton middle and high school choirs.
In addition, Morrill is being honored at the annual Oregon Music Education Association banquet for music teachers, Jan. 18 in Eugene, when a recording of her composition will be played.
