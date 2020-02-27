WARRENTON — Medix Ambulance Service recently celebrated its 45th year in service, and one of the company’s employees, Howard Mullins, received the 2020 Medix Star of Life award.
Among the attributes Star of Life award recipients are chosen for are their on-duty or off-duty services above and beyond the call of duty, their involvement with and contributions to the community, and a consistent service record.
Mullins was born and raised in Warrenton, and has been with Medix Ambulance Service since November 2013. He is a mechanic for the ambulance and wheelchair divisions, and is an example to all fellow employees as a person who is willing to go the extra mile to accomplish his and the company’s goals.
