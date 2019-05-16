NASELLE, Wash. — The Naselle Community Center hosted its second concert recently with almost 100 in attendance. Over $1,000 in donations was collected to help offset costs of upgrades and maintenance to the building.
The Finnish American Folk Festival group paid tribute to Wilho Saari’s Kantele by playing his music as the audience entered. Mike Swanson opened the concert and welcomed everyone, and Barb Swanson gave a tribute to Wilho Saari and introduced each performer.
The Columbia Wind Quintet began the program. Members of the group are Anna Haugen (oboe), Erica Hiatt (flute), Judy Shatto (bassoon), Debbie Anderson (clarinet) and Chuck Schroeder (horn). This was their first public appearance.
Also performing were Kim Angelis (violin) and Jennifer Goodenberger (piano), and country musician Carl Wirkkala and his cousin, Lucas Holmgren.
More events at the Naselle Community Center are planned. For information, call Barb Swanson at 360-484-3602 or go to the Naselle Community Center Facebook page.
