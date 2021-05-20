May 22 through May 28 is both National Safe Boating Week and Oregon Safe Boating Week, launching the North American Safe Boating Campaign to help ensure the public has a safe, secure and enjoyable boating experience this season by bringing attention to life-saving tips.
According to U.S. Coast Guard statistics for recreational boating, an average of 600 people die each year in boating-related accidents in the U.S. Approximately 79% of these fatalities are caused by drowning.
In Oregon, all boaters who operate a motorboat over 10 horsepower, and youths ages 12 to 15, operating a motorboat of any size, are required to take an approved boating safety course and carry a boater education card. For information, go to boat.oregon.gov
Boating and paddling classes, both online and in person, are at uscgboating.org; arrangements for a free vessel safety check for recreational boats and paddle craft can be found at cgaux.org