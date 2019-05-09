NEHALEM — The Nehalem Bay Garden Club holds its annual Plant and Flower Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the old Nehalem Fire Station, 35900 Eighth St.
Club members select and grow a wide assortment of plants particularly suitable for North Coast gardens, including annuals, perennials, succulents, shrubs, trees, vegetables, herbs and fuchsias.
The purpose of the sale is to share surplus or propagated plants, many of which are not readily available in the retail trade, for a good price. Proceeds help fund the club’s charitable giving program, which centers around gardening education, agriculture, food and the environment. Those interested in being recipients should send a one-page proposal to P.O. Box 261, Wheeler, OR., 97147.
Questions about the club can be directed to Constance Shimek at 503-368-4678 or constance@nehalemtel.net
