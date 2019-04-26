Effective immediately, there’s a new deadline — 5 p.m. Wednesday for the following week — to send community news items to The Astorian.
Community news will be published on Thursdays beginning May 9 as part of the newspaper’s move to a three-day-a-week print publishing schedule.
Community news items for the May 9 newspaper must be received by 5 p.m. May 1.
Email submissions to Elleda Wilson at ewilson@dailyastorian.com. Questions? Call 971-704-1718.
