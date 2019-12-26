Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with America's State Parks to offer free guided First Day Hikes in state parks across Oregon on New Year’s Day.
A hike hosted at Oswald West State Park in Arch Cape begins at 8 a.m. from the Cape Falcon parking lot, and is a moderate, five-mile hike on the Cape Falcon Trail. For information, call 503-368-5943
A hike hosted at Fort Stevens State Park in Hammond starts at 10 a.m. at the Battery Russell parking lot. The usual $5 day-use fee is waived for this event. This is a moderate, two-mile hike on the Fire Control Hill Trail. Children should be at least 4 years old. For information, call 503-861-3170.
On both hikes, dogs are permitted on a six-foot leash, but the terrain is not suitable for baby strollers. Participants should dress in layers, wear sturdy shoes and bring water, as well as a camera or binoculars for wildlife viewing.
Hikers can register at the Oregon State Parks store, bit.ly/ParkStoreEvents. Registration is encouraged, but not required.
